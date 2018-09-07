The Red Sox are considering using Ball as an outfielder moving forward, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Ball, a first-round pick (seventh overall) in 2013, has a 5.02 ERA over six minor-league seasons, the first five of which was as a starter. He was converted to reliever for 2018 and fared even worse, checking in with a 7.58 ERA. A two-way player in high school, Ball appeared in two games as the designated hitter for Double-A Portland, going 1-for-9 with a double, an RBI and six strikeouts. Vice president of player development Ben Crockett said the organization is in the exploratory phase and have not mapped out a plan for Ball in 2019, although it's clear he no longer looks like a prospect on the mound. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe was the first to report this.