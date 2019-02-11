Ball reported to spring training Monday preparing to work out for the Red Sox as both a pitcher and outfielder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Boston tabbed Ball with the seventh overall pick in the 2013 First-Year Player Draft with the hope the high school hurler would eventually become a mainstay in the big-league rotation. The 24-year-old has since had a slow climb up the minor-league ladder and has repeated the Double-A level the past two seasons, accruing a 6.06 ERA and 159:93 K:BB across 190 innings. It appears the Red Sox aren't completely abandoning the idea of developing Ball as a pitcher, but given his ugly results in that capacity, moving to the outfield might represent just as viable of a path to the majors. The 6-foot-6 Ball was a well-regarded position prospect coming out of high school and has enough athleticism to cut it defensively in the outfield if his bat warrants the playing time.

