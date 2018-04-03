Ball will begin the 2018 season in Double-A Portland's bullpen, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Ball acted primarily as a starter for the Sea Dogs last season, but he could only muster a 5.27 ERA in 124.2 innings pitched. Between the sluggish performance and his shaky command (4.1 BB/9 in 2017), the organization seems willing to see how his results will change in a new role with shorter appearances. Ball hasn't struck out many batters in his professional career, but perhaps that will change now that he doesn't have to stretch himself across more than a few innings. It's unclear if this is a long-term switch or simply a move to get him on track from the get-go, but things should play out over the course of the season.