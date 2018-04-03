Red Sox's Trey Ball: Moving to relief role
Ball will begin the 2018 season in Double-A Portland's bullpen, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Ball acted primarily as a starter for the Sea Dogs last season, but he could only muster a 5.27 ERA in 124.2 innings pitched. Between the sluggish performance and his shaky command (4.1 BB/9 in 2017), the organization seems willing to see how his results will change in a new role with shorter appearances. Ball hasn't struck out many batters in his professional career, but perhaps that will change now that he doesn't have to stretch himself across more than a few innings. It's unclear if this is a long-term switch or simply a move to get him on track from the get-go, but things should play out over the course of the season.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...