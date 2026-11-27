Casas (wrist) has been added to the Tigres del Licey roster for the remainder of the Dominican Winter League season.

It will be the first time Casas has played in a game since May 2025 when he needed surgery for a ruptured left patellar tendon. He's also dealt with an intercostal strain since then and most recently underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist in August. Casas will attempt to knock some rust off and show he's healthy with Tigres del Licey. It's difficult to envision space on the Boston roster for Casas in 2027, so if he can prove his health it could allow the Red Sox to trade him to supplement another need.