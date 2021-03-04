Casas is in Boston on Thursday getting a non-baseball medical issue checked out, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
With the nature of the issue unclear, it's difficult to say when Casas will return to the field. He was invited to big-league camp but has played just two games above Low-A, so he wasn't going to push for a roster spot even if he was healthy all spring.
