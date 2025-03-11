Casas (illness) is starting at first base and batting third Tuesday against the Phillies, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas missed a week with an illness but should still have time to get ready for the start of the season. Wilyer Abreu and Roman Anthony are still sidelined with their illnesses while Rafael Devers (shoulder) is tracking towards his spring debut Wednesday.
