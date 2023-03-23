Casas (finger) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Casas will return after missing a couple days with left fifth finger pain. The swing-and-miss in Casas' game has been prevalent this spring (11 strikeouts in 41 at-bats), but he's done damage when he's put bat to ball to the tune of five extra-base hits in exhibition play. The 23-year-old is primed to begin the season as Boston's primary first baseman.