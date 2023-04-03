Casas is starting at first base and batting sixth for the Red Sox in Monday's game versus the Pirates.

Manager Alex Cora intimated before the season that both Casas and Alex Verdugo would get a look in the leadoff spot against right-handers, but it's been Verdugo there in all three games versus righties while Casas settles into the six spot. In the team's lone contest against a lefty, Rob Refsnyder led off, Verdugo batted sixth and Casas was on the bench. Verdugo is off to a much better start than Casas, so it's not terribly surprising Cora hasn't switched things up yet.