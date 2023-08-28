Casas went 2-for-4 with one double, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's loss against the Dodgers.

Casas hit a two-run homer in the sixth off Gavin Stone to put the Red Sox on the board. It was his 21st home run of the season, with 12 of those coming since the All-Star break. Cases is now slashing .256/.356/.482 on the season.