Casas went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's spring game against the Marlins.

The lefty-hitting Casas did all of his damage against left-handed pitching. The Red Sox's top-ranked prospect, per RotoWire, will be Boston's primary first baseman in 2023 against pitchers of either hand. He may sit against tough lefties, but Casas should get plenty of at-bats and is a potential Rookie of the Year candidate.