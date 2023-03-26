Red Sox manager Alex Cora met with Casas on Sunday and informed the first baseman that he's made the Opening Day roster, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Heading into spring training, Casas was always viewed as a likely candidate to break camp with the big club, and a strong Grapefruit League solidified his standing with the big club. The 23-year-old enters Sunday's game against the Twins with a .360/.400/.640 slash line and three homers over 50 plate appearances in 17 games. Casas will have some growing pains in his first full season with the Red Sox, but the left-handed hitting first baseman offers significant offensive upside for 2023 and beyond.