Casas went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Royals.

The first baseman hammered an Alec Marsh curveball 407 feet to right-center field in the first inning to help kick-start a big night for the Boston offense. Casas is slashing .301/.404/.538 in 29 games since the beginning of August with six of his 22 homers and 15 of his 55 RBI on the season.