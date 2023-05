Casas went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

He took Luis Castillo deep in the first inning to close out a four-run frame for the Red Sox. Casas had a tough start to the season that saw him show off his patience and little else, but fantasy GMs who responded with patience of their own have seen the 23-year-old first baseman slash .306/.409/.583 so far in May, while half of Casas' six homers on the year have come in the last eight games.