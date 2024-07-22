Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Casas (ribs) could be close to turning a corner in the recovery process, Ian Browne of MLB.comreports.

Cora was relaying what he was told by a trainer and didn't divulge further details, but it's an encouraging update after the skipper indicated over the weekend that Casas was not close to beginning a rehab assignment. A timetable still appears very much up in the air for Casas, who has been sidelined since late April with a strain and torn cartilage in his left rib.