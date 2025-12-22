Casas (knee) could begin the season at Triple-A Worcester following Boston's acquisition of Willson Contreras (shoulder), Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Casas is working his way back from surgery to repair a ruptured left patellar tendon and could be ready to go Opening Day. However, with Contreras added to the mix, the Red Sox could choose to proceed cautiously with Casas, who has minor-league options remaining. A trade of an outfielder (likely Jarren Duran) could allow both Contreras and Casas to play regularly between first base and designated hitter, though Masataka Yoshida also looms as a DH option. A clearer plan for Casas should be revealed during spring training.