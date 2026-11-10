General manager Craig Breslow noted Monday that Casas (wrist) could see at-bats in a winter league, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Casas last appeared in the big leagues during the 2025 season before undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured patellar tendon and an intercostal strain. He then underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery on his left wrist in August, ending any chance of a return in 2026. If given a clean bill of health, Casas could have a chance to gain some confidence in his surgically-repaired wrist over the offseason before reporting for spring training ahead of the 2027 campaign.