Casas was scratched from the Red Sox' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday because of left fifth finger pain, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox are calling the first baseman day-to-day, so this doesn't appear to be an injury which should make fantasy managers knock Casas down their draft boards much, if at all. Casas has had a great spring, sporting a .952 OPS with two home runs.