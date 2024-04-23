Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas has been diagnosed with a fracture in his left ribcage and will be "out a while," Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas suffered the injury on a swing during Saturday's game in Pittsburgh and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. It's a vague timetable provided by Cora, but a clearer picture should be available in the coming days and weeks. Bobby Dalbec is the current favorite to handle the bulk of the first base reps for Boston, but the club could seek help from outside the organization.