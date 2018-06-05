Red Sox's Triston Casas: Drafted 26th overall by Boston
The Red Sox have selected Casas with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
At 6-foot-4, 238 pounds, Casas has a long swing that will inevitably lead to high strikeout rates in pro ball, but when he connects, he can really impact the baseball. He probably doesn't have the most power in this class, but he is in that mix, garnering plus-plus grades on his raw power from some evaluators. A third baseman by trade, Casas has worked diligently this season to keep his body in check, but he will still likely end up at first base. The fact that he hits from the left side is a mark in his favor, but this is still a tough profile to fall in love with. His power potential makes him relevant in dynasty leagues, but if he doesn't hit for a decent average, which is very possible, his lack of defensive value will render him a non-prospect in short order.
