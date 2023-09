Casas went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over Tampa Bay.

Casas put the Red Sox on top with his three-run shot in the sixth inning and later added an RBI single. After a bit of a cold spell for most of August, his bat is getting hot again. Over his last 10 games, Casas has gone 15-for-34 (.441) with three homers, 10 RBI and a 6:7 BB:K. For the season, his slash line is up to .268/.368/.503 with 45 extra-base hits and 59 RBI through 123 games.