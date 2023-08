Casas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 10-7 loss to Washington.

Casas drilled a 431-foot homer to center in the third inning, which was Boston's lone run until a six-run uprising in the seventh. The home run was the first baseman's 20th of the season and 11th in 30 games since the All-Star break.