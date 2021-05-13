Casas went 4-for-6 with two home runs, six RBI and three runs scored for Double-A Portland in Wednesday's win over Hartford.

Casas entered the night batting .182 with 11 strikeouts over 25 at-bats before erupting against the Yard Goats. The offensive explosion raised his average 104 points while his OPS soared to .891. "Those first few games were tough," Casas told Michael Avallone of MLB.com. "I think I was trying to do too much last week. Tonight I just shortened up my approach, didn't go out of the [strike zone] and had some success." Casas is ranked as the organization's No. 1 or 2 prospect depending on the source. He came up as a third baseman but has played only first base for the Sea Dogs in 2021.