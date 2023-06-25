Casas went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the White Sox.

Casas gave the Red Sox a brief 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning when he homered off a tiring Lance Lynn's 99th pitch. He later couldn't make a clean play in the ninth -- a 102.9 mph ground ball from Gavin Sheets -- that resulted in Chicago's winning run. The play was initially ruled an error but changed to a single following the game. It took a tough hop, but both he and manager Alex Cora acknowledged it's a play he should have made, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. Casas entered the game with a negative-6 defensive runs saved entering Saturday, and earlier this month, Cora talked about a need for the first baseman to be better in the field. The miscue is unlikely to cost Casas his regular role in the lineup, but the Red Sox called up Bobby Dalbec this week, and he could give Casas an occasional break.