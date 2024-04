Casas was removed from Saturday's game against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas was grabbing at his left side after a swing during his plate appearance in the top of the first inning. He remained in the game to run the bases after drawing a walk but was replaced at first base heading into the bottom half of the frame. The Red Sox will offer more information on Casas' status once they are able to take a closer look at him.