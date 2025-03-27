Casas (hand) is expected to be ready to play Thursday against the Rangers, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

X-rays were negative after Casas attempted to field a bad hop with his bare hand Monday. Manager Alex Cora noted after Tuesday's exhibition that Casas was sore but feeling "a lot better," while the decision to hold him out Tuesday was described as precautionary. With that, Casas appears to be in line to bat cleanup against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi on Opening Day, though fantasy managers may want to confirm his status before first pitch.