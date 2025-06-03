Casas (knee) will be off crutches in two weeks and expects to be ready for Opening Day next season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas spoke to reporters Tuesday for the first time since he underwent surgery a month ago to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. He will spend most of the summer rehabbing at Boston's spring training complex in Florida.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Recovering from surgery•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Likely done for 2025•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Facing extended absence•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Stretchered off field•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Continuing to work in platoon•