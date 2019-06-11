Casas went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBI on Monday in Low-A Greenville's 9-2 win over Kannapolis.

The four-hit performance was the first of Casas' career since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 first-year player draft. The third baseman has delivered multi-hit efforts in three of his past six starts and maintains a .275/.350/.517 line for the season.