Casas (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.61 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Casas' 2025 campaign was disappointing, to say the least, as he slashed just .182/.277/.303 across 112 plate appearances before suffering a season-ending knee injury in May. His path to regular playing time at first base has seemingly disappeared as well, following the Red Sox's acquisition of Willson Contreras (shoulder) from St. Louis in December. It's worth noting that Casas has minor-league options remaining, so the team may decide to send him back to Triple-A Worcester if his struggles continue into spring training.