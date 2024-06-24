Casas received an MRI on Monday to check the healing of his injured ribs, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The results are not known yet but are expected to be revealed by Tuesday. Casas has been doing some baseball activities but hasn't progressed as quickly as hoped. Perhaps he'll be cleared to ramp things up if he receives a favorable result from Monday's exam.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Taking slight swings•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Still not cleared to swing bat•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Aims for return around July 1•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Still not swinging bat•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Taking grounders•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Buoyed by progress•