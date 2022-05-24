Triple-A Worcester placed Casas (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Sunday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Casas hasn't played since May 17 due to a sore ankle, and the 22-year-old first-base prospect is without a clear timeline to return to game action. However, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe relays that Casas traveled with Worcester for its road series in Lehigh Valley this week, which suggests he'll be able to take part in some on-field workouts within the next few days. He could be ready to rejoin the lineup this weekend if his ankle responds well to workouts.