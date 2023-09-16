Casas (shoulder) will bat cleanup and play first base Saturday against the Blue Jays, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Casas was scratched Friday with a sore shoulder, but the injury was evidently a minor one. The fact that Casas is taking the field and not merely serving as the designated hitter suggests the Red Sox have minimal concerns about the issue. The young first baseman certainly wasn't swinging as if he was hiding an injury prior to Friday's absence, as he's slashed .329/.434/.571 over his last 20 games.
