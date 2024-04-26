Casas revealed Friday that he's dealing with torn cartilage in his left ribcage, not a fractured rib as had been previously reported, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
The injury is an unusual one and carries a wide range of potential timetables, with Casas saying it could be anywhere from three to nine weeks before he's cleared for cardio activities and strengthening. Once that happens, he would presumably need several more weeks before he's game-ready. Casas did add that he's very optimistic he'll be back at some point this season, it's just unclear when that might be. Bobby Dalbec is currently filling in at first base for the Red Sox.
