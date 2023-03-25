Casas hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Red Sox a 9-8 win over Atlanta in Friday's Grapefruit League game.

Casas smoked a two-run homer off Joe Harvey to give the Red Sox the victory. The 23-year-old has blasted three homers so far in the Grapefruit League, and he's also hitting .360 to show he's more than just a power threat at the plate. Casas is expected to have an everyday role for Boston, and while there may be some ups and downs in his first full season, he offers significant offensive upside with his left-handed bat to go with it.