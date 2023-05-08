Casas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 loss to Philadelphia.
Casas provided Boston's lone offense with his fourth home run of the season, a 416-foot shot to dead center field in the fifth inning. The rookie is off to a worrisome start and was batting .128 as of May 2, but he's put together a 5-for-14 run with a home run and four RBI over the last four games.
