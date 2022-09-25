Casas went 1-for-2 with three walks, a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

Casas hit a two-run homer in the second inning then walked with the bases loaded in the sixth to produce a third run. The rookie has shown good defense at first base, but he hasn't hit much. He had just three hits over the first 38 at-bats (.079) in the majors but has hit safely in the first three games of the series against the Yankees, including two home runs. The Red Sox aren't worried and are confident Casas will hit in the majors.