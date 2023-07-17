Casas hit a two-run home run in his lone at-bat during Sunday's 11-5 win over the Cubs.

Casas has gone 4-for-9 while homering in three straight games since the All-Star break. That matches his homer total from all of June. The first baseman is slashing .233/.333/.434 with 12 long balls, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored and 14 doubles over 300 plate appearances. Casas should continue to see the bulk of the playing time against right-handed pitchers while platooning with Justin Turner, who is often in the lineup at designated hitter versus righties.