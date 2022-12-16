Casas (knee) is poised to be the Red Sox' regular first baseman after Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

There's a good chance Casas was ultimately going to be the preferred option over Hosmer, anyway, but he now has a big road block to everyday playing time out of the way. Casas was impressive in a short stint with Boston in 2022, hitting just .197 but collecting 19 walks and five home runs over 95 plate appearances. The youngster injured his knee back in October during winter ball but should be 100 percent for spring training.