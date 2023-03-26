Red Sox manager Alex Cora met with Casas to tell him he's made the Opening Day roster, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas was likely to make the team out of Florida either way, but a big Grapefruit League showing certainly didn't hurt. The 23-year-old enters Sunday with a .360/.400/.640 slash with three homers over 50 plate appearances accumulated in 17 games. Casas will have some growing pains in his first full season with the Red Sox, but the left-handed hitting first baseman offers significant offensive upside for 2023 and beyond.