Casas was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas will be eligible to return for the final week of the season, but with the Red Sox out of the playoff picture, they're likely to prioritize a cautious approach. Justin Turner will play first base Saturday, but Bobby Dalbec could also spend time there after being recalled to take Casas' place on the roster.