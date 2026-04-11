Casas (knee) will be "out a while" with what is now being described as a likely oblique issue, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Casas opened the season the 10-day injured list while continuing to rehab from left knee surgery. He had been swinging a bat but was shut down in early April with what was initially deemed a left intercostal strain. Casas tried to resume swinging less than a week later, but that didn't go well, and he was consequently sent in for an MRI. While Boston is still waiting for the results of that imaging, manager Alex Cora said Saturday that the organization is now treating the issue "like an oblique, rib injury." Cora added, "He's going to be out for a while but we're still waiting for the news from the doctor."