Casas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels.
Casas launched his first homer of the season, and second of back-to-back blasts in the second inning, contributing to Boston's early 4-0 lead. After a cool 1-for-15 stars, Casas has hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-15 with two extra-base hits, three walks, two RBI and three runs scored.
