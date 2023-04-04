Casas went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Pirates.
Casas went yard for the first time this season. His was the last of three first-inning home runs and gave him five RBI through four games. Boston's bats have been prominent thus far, giving guys like Casas, a sixth-place hitter who is 2-for-11 (.182), plenty of RBI opportunities.
