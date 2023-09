Casas went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 win against Baltimore.

The 23-year-old went 0-for-9 across the first two games of the series to snap a 10-game hit streak, but he found his power stroke during the sixth inning Sunday to give the Red Sox some breathing room. Casas has an .893 OPS through nine games in September and has a .263/.365/.494 slash line with 24 homers, 64 RBI and 65 runs in 485 plate appearances for the season.