Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas will lose starts at first base to Justin Turner, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reports.

Casas made a couple of fielding miscues during Monday's loss, prompting the manager to say "he needs to be better." The 38-year-old Turner started at first Monday and demonstrated a lack of familiarity with the position -- he's played there 41 times during a 15-year career -- during the ninth inning when he failed to catch a low throw. Casas, who showed good fielding skills during a September 2022 callup, has gone backwards in 2023. He ranks 33rd with minus-4 outs above average and last among qualified first baseman with minus-6 defensive runs saved.