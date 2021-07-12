Casas hasn't hit a homer since May 23, batting just .222/.311/.278 -- a .589 OPS -- across 25 games for Double-A Portland in that span.

The bright side is that he's still drawing walks at a steady pace while not striking out too much. Nonetheless, Casas is certainly erasing memories of his hot start to the season, and he has just four homers in all alongside a .268/.348/.395 batting line. This skid will certainly delay the timeline for the 21-year-old, who's been compared to the likes of Joey Votto and Anthony Rizzo, but is currently struggling to get to his power in game scenarios. Dynasty-league managers would do well to stay patient with him.