The Red Sox transferred Casas (ribs) to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Casas was diagnosed with a cartilage tear in his left ribcage Friday, and it will officially cost him at least two months as he moves to the 60-day IL. The 24-year-old first baseman was optimistic Friday about returning to the lineup before the end of the season, but there is no telling when that might be, given the wide range of recovery timelines that come with his sort of injury. His roster spot will be given to Garrett Cooper, who was acquired from the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for cash and figures to take over as Boston's primary first baseman while Casas is out.