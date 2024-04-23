Casas (rib) underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed the expectation that he'll be out for a significant length of time, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox haven't placed a timetable on Casas' return, but it seems likely he'll blow past the 10-day minimum on the injured list. For now, the team plans to get by with a combination of Bobby Dalbec, Pablo Reyes and possibly Rob Refsnyder, who has been working at the position since the start of spring training. Another option is for Boston to wait and see what happens after May 1, when several players could exercise opt-out clauses.