Red Sox's Triston Casas: Nearing swinging progression
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Casas (knee) will begin a swinging progression Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Cora added that Casas' intercostal strain isn't as significant as the team initially believed, so it shouldn't have too much of an impact on his return timeline while he recovers from patellar tendon surgery. The Red Sox haven't moved him to the 60-day injured list yet, so the door remains open for Casas to return sometime before late May.
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