Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that the team is "not shopping" Casas in trade talks this offseason, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

You wouldn't expected him to say otherwise, and Breslow did acknowledge that he's discussed Casas with other clubs in trade scenarios this winter. Breslow also noted that he's looking for a right-handed bat, and a trade of the left-handed hitting Casas still seems possible as the Red Sox seek to balance out their lineup.