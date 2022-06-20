Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Casas is receiving regular treatment for his sprained right ankle, but the 22-year-old is not yet close to returning to the lineup at Triple-A Worcester, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Casas is conducting his rehab at the Red Sox's spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. and could require a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League before he makes his return to the Triple-A lineup. Though a promotion to the big leagues could happen at some point in 2022, Casas' lingering ankle injury makes it unlikely that he'll be ready to make his MLB debut before the All-Star break.